Kumawood actor Agya Manu is dead

Entertainment of Wednesday, 16 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Agya Manu is a veteran actor with over a decade of experience



• Lil Win has also confirmed the news on his social media page



• He died on Tuesday, June 15



Veteran Ghanaian actor, Agya Manu is dead.



The versatile actor was reported to have died on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Kumasi after battling with an illness.



Zionfelix.net reported that he died after battling diabetes and blood pressure before his death.



Actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win who recently featured Agya Manu on his Borga Akwaaba series also shared the news on his Instagram page.



He posted a short video from the Borga Akwaaba series with the caption “ooo my God why why hmmmm RIP Agya manu”.



Also, in a post sighted by GhanaWeb, the President of the Film Producers Association of Ghana (FIPAG), James Aboagye sent out their condolence to the family of the deceased actor.



He wrote: "On behalf of FIPAG, the Film Industry and on my own behalf, wish to inform the public on the passing of one of our veteran actors Samuel Manu, aka Agya Manu, after short illness. The public will be informed of the funeral rites accordingly. We wish the family, the wife and children and his teeming fans our deepest condolences."



GhanaWeb will bring you the details as and when it comes.



