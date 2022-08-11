You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 08 11Article 1600454

Entertainment of Thursday, 11 August 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Kufuor, Otabil, Manasseh on list of persons Yvonne Nelson wants to chat with

Yvonne Nelson

Actress Yvonne Nelson has named personalities she would love to sit and have long conversations with.

Although the actress did not give reasons for wanting to have a conversation with the personalities she posted a list that included Ghanaians and foreigners.

The list spanned politics, religion, media, showbiz industry - local and international.

One thing is clear, her preference list contains names of personalities who have excelled in their various endeavours, including former President John Agyekum Kufuor.

In a tweet the actress said: “People i wanna sit with and talk to all day," before posting the list below:.

1, Obrafour

2, Nas

3, Hammer

4, Lauryn Hill

5, Afari Dartey

6, Pres. Kuffour

7, Robert Burale

8, Mensah Otabil

9, Manesseh Azure

10, Fianko Bossman

