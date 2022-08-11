Kufuor, Otabil, Manasseh on list of persons Yvonne Nelson wants to chat with

Entertainment of Thursday, 11 August 2022
Source: classfmonline.com
Actress Yvonne Nelson has named personalities she would love to sit and have long conversations with.
Although the actress did not give reasons for wanting to have a conversation with the personalities she posted a list that included Ghanaians and foreigners.
The list spanned politics, religion, media, showbiz industry - local and international.
One thing is clear, her preference list contains names of personalities who have excelled in their various endeavours, including former President John Agyekum Kufuor.
In a tweet the actress said: “People i wanna sit with and talk to all day," before posting the list below:.
1, Obrafour
2, Nas
3, Hammer
4, Lauryn Hill
5, Afari Dartey
6, Pres. Kuffour
7, Robert Burale
8, Mensah Otabil
9, Manesseh Azure
10, Fianko Bossman