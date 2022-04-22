Kuami Eugene to win another sterling Award at 2022 VGMA?

Entertainment of Friday, 22 April 2022

Singer, songwriter and beatmaker, Kuami Eugene seems to be in the lead in the race to who becomes the next 'Producer of the Year' winner at the 23rd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).



The young entertainer who operates under the production name 'Rockstar Made It' has the most nominated songs in all categories for the 2022 VGMA.



"The Music Producer of the Year is adjudged by the Board to be the Producer(s) directly responsible for the most nominated songs in the year under review", according to the category definition on the Ghana Music Awards website. (ghanamusicawards.com).



Per this criterion, Kuami Eugene (Rockstar Made It) clearly leads with 5 nominated songs he produced in the year under review.



If the 'Music Video of the Year' counts in the tally, the Lynx Entertainment signee will have a total of 6 songs.



Richie Mensah and M.O.G follow closely with 5 (4 + 1 music video) nominated songs each.



Check out the breakdown of all songs produced by 'Producer of the Year' nominees in all categories below:



PRODUCER OF THE YEAR



Kuami Eugene



1. Yeeko - Okyeame Kwame (Most Popular Song)

Repeat: Yeeko - Okyeame Kwame (Collaboration of the Year)

Repeat: Yeeko - Okyeame Kwame (Best Highlife Song)

2. Dollar On You - Kuami Eugene (Most Popular Song)

Repeat: Dollar On You - Kuami Eugene (Best Afrobeats Song)

3. Abodie - Captain Planet (Collaboration of the Year)

Repeat: Abodie - Captain Planet (Best Hiplife Song)

4. Biibi Besi - Kwame Yogot (Collaboration of the Year)

Repeat: Biibi Besi - Kwame Yogot (Best Hiplife Song)

5. Te Na Fie - Kuami Eugene (Best Highlife Song)

6. Mona 4Reall - Fine Girl (Best Music Video)



Richie



1. Touch It - KiDi (Most Popular Song)

Repeat: Touch It - KiDi (Reggae/Dancehall Song)

2. Love Locked Down - OK (Most Popular Song)

3. Spiritual - KiDi (International Collaboration)

4. Bad Things - KiDi (Male Vocal Performance)

5. Mon Bebe - KiDi (Best Afrobeats Song)

Repeat: Mon Bebe - KiDi (Best Music Video)



MOG



1. Je'Mappelle - Darko Vibes (Most Popular Song)

Repeat: Je'Mappelle - Darko Vibes (International Collaboration)

Repeat: Je'Mappelle - Darko Vibes (Best Afrobeats Song)

2. Coachella - Sarkodie (Collaboration of the Year)

Repeat: Coachella - Sarkodie (Best Hip Hop Song)

3. Celebrate - Kwesi Arthur (Best Afrobeats Song)

4. Mon Bebe - KiDi (Best Afrobeats Song)

Repeat: Mon Bebe - KiDi (Best Music Video)



Beatz Vampire



1. Mood - Mr. Drew (Most Popular Song)

Repeat: Mood - Mr. Drew (Best AfroPop Song)

Repeat: Mood - Mr. Drew (Best Music Video)

2. S3k3 - Mr. Drew (Best Highlife Song)



Ghanaian Stallion



1. Second Sermon - Black Sherif (Most Popular Song)

Repeat: Second Sermon - Black Sherif (Best Hip Hop Song)

2. Second Sermon Remix - Black Sherif (International Collaboration)



Akwaboah



1. Ntroo Naa - Akwaboah (Record of the Year)

Repeat: Ntroo Naa - Akwaboah (Male Vocal Performance)

2. Obiaa - Akwaboah (Songwriter of the Year)

Repeat: Obiaa - Akwaboah (Best Highlife Song)