Music of Saturday, 11 July 2020

Source: Daily Guide Network

Kuami Eugene to launch 2nd album in October

Ghanaian musician, Kwame Eugene

One of Ghana’s afrobeat/highlife artistes, Eugene Kwame Marfo, aka Kuami Eugene, is putting finishing touches to his second studio album.



The album, titled Son of Africa, would be officially launched at a grand event on October 9, 2020. It is a compilation of soul-touching melody and danceable tunes.



Reports say Kuami Eugene will entertain his fans and friends at the grand launch of the album.



Kuami Eugene believes Ghanaians have embraced the songs on his previous album very well and therefore looks forward to the success of the Son of Africa album.



The album features several music icons and is expected to attract a lot of awards.



The award winning artiste, who in a post on Twitter confirmed the release date, said “I am super excited to share with you the date I will be dropping the Son of Africa album. Thank you for patiently waiting and always being here for me. I am forever grateful for the love.”



The Lynx Entertainment signee is known for several songs such as Angela, Wish Me Well, Ohemaa and many others.



He released his maiden Rockstar album in 2018 with songs like Confusion, Walaahi and No More featuring Sarkodie together with their videos.



As one of the most promising talents in Ghana’s entertainment industry, Kuami Eugene won the New Artist awards from the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) and the Ghana Music Awards UK.



He also received the Most Promising Artist in Africa award, AFRIMA.



He was a contestant in the season five of the music reality competition, MTN Hitmaker, in Ghana in 2016—where he placed third.



In 2017, his hit single, Angela, reached a million views on YouTube and it was among the top 10 songs in Ghana in that year.



He is a featured artist in Adwenfi by DJ Vyrusky and Shatta Wale.



Last year, he won the Highlife Artiste of the Year for the second time at the VGMA. He also won highlife song of the year at the 2019 edition of the Ghana Music Awards UK.



Kuami Eugene has performed on many musical platforms like Sarkodie’s Rapperholic concert, Citi FM’s “Decemba 2 Rememba” concert, S-Concert and a host of others.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.