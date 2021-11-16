Kuami Eugene thrills fans in Kumasi with EP Tour

Entertainment of Tuesday, 16 November 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Lynx Entertainment signee Kuami Eugene electrified fans in Kumasi at his just ended four-day Afro-Highlife EP Tour.



The four-day tour began on Wednesday, November 10 November 14 with engaging activities which included; EP Listening, media houses tour for interviews, Night Party, float and the tour was climaxed with a free mega-concert for his fans at the Rattray Park in Kumasi.



The five (5) track EP dubbed ‘Afro-Highlife EP’ has songs such as ‘Fire Fire’, ‘Bunker,’ ‘Shake’, ‘Demi-God’ and ‘Tina Fie’.At the private EP listening, the artiste was supported by Amerado and Kweku Flick.



Prior to the main event, Kuami Eugene’s private Afro-Highlife EP listening was held at the Basement in Kumasi, in which over 50 invited media personnel, artists and other industry players in the region were there to make the event successful.



Kuami Eugene had an EP float around major roads in Kumasi. He gave out items including iTel phones and other packages to his fans who came to welcome him on the street.



Some of the great Kumerican artists who showed up to support Kuami Eugene include Strongman, Kweku Flick, Lil Wayne, King Paluta, Nautica and others.



Watch the video below:



