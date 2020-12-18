Music of Friday, 18 December 2020

Source: Zionfelix

Kuami Eugene spoils himself with a brand new car worth over $25,000

Kuami Eugene with his new car

Christmas has come early for Lynx Entertainment signed Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene aka 'The Rockstar'.



Ahead of the festivities, the award-winning musician has taken to social media to flaunt the brand new car he has acquired.



From the photos he shared, the car is a Chevrolet and he decided to go for the yellow colour, probably he wants to be noticed on the streets.



From our little research, a brand new Chevrolet cost over $25,000, which is estimated to be 146,875.00 Ghanaian Cedis.



That is certainly some cool cash blown on the ride but one can’t complain because he deserves to have the good things in life.



See the post below:





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.