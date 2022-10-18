Kuami Eugene’s tweet sparks Lynx exit suspicion

Entertainment of Tuesday, 18 October 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Lynx Entertainment star singer and record producer, Kuami Eugene, has roused the rumour mill with a tweet that says he desires to leave someone or somewhere.



“I try saa say I go stay, buh chaley I for leff. Suro Nipa [downcast emoji],” the musician nicknamed ‘Rock Star’ tweeted today, Monday, 17 October 2022.



Expressed in Pidgin language, the 'Take Away' hitmaker was essentially saying he has done his best to stay but he needs to leave. He also said to fear human beings.



Some Twitter users are guessing the artiste is hinting at ending his professional relationship with Richie Mensah’s Lynx Entertainment.



In July, social commentator, activist and artiste Kwame A Plus intimated that Kuami Eugene had plans to leave his record label according to information he had received.



"It is a very good move," he commented and added no one should stay in one place for too long.



Beyond this, others hold that 25-year-old Eugene is simply stirring controversy to draw attention to his upcoming EP.



Eugene ‘Kuami’ Marfo has been signed to Lynx since 2016. The signing happened a little after his participation in season 5 of the reality-TV talent show MTN Hitmaker in Ghana.



In 2020, Kuami Eugene was awarded the Artiste of the Year trophy, the ultimate prize at Ghana’s flagship music awards event: Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).