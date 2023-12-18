Kuami Eugene’s house help’s salary was GH₵2,500 if she adds the free food, others – Obofour

Entertainment of Monday, 18 December 2023

Rev. Isaac Obofour has asked Kuami Eugene’s house help, Mary, to include all the free food, accommodation and several other benefits she enjoyed in the highlife musician’s house, if she thinks she wasn’t paid well.



Reacting to Mary’s claims that the GH₵400 cedis she was receiving as salary in Kuami Eugene’s house was nothing to write home about, Rev Obofour said if she added all the other benefits, she’d realize her salary would be worth over GH₵2,500.



The Anointed Palace Chapel founder, who expressed disgust at the turn of events, following the maid’s exit from Eugene’s house said it was a deliberate attempt to pull him down.



“The maid is out, spewing all sorts of disparaging comments about him. She has seen that her master is making strides so she wants to pull him down. She said she was paid a meagre amount of salary. She said she was receiving 400 cedis.



"Did she add the free food she had been eating? The air-conditioned rooms she was enjoying? The fame? If she had added all these things and more, she’ll realize the salary would shoot up to about 2,500 cedis,” he stated during a church service.



Obofour, however, touched on the principles of stewardship, adding that it is a situation that usually propels one to greater opportunities.



“You learn from working with someone. It is that experience you gather, that helps you to establish your own business. Even if you worked as a slave, these experiences propel you to become a master. This musician hyped his maid to the extent that everyone knows how they relate on social media and all over the internet.



"He usually records videos with his maid and plays with her a lot. He now has a song, Monica, which is making waves all over social media and at this same time, the maid is trying very hard to bring him down,” he added.



Background



In Mary’s two viral interviews, she shared reasons why she was sacked from Kuami Eugene’s house, amidst allegations of neglect among others.



Initially, Mary admitted she was the cause of their rift and her inability to properly run some errands triggered Kuami Eugene’s change of attitude.



Mary, who no longer works for Kuami Eugene said she was placed with two options; having her salary reduced from GH₵600 to GH₵400 or she leaves the house.



She further narrated instances where she collapsed while staying in the highlife musician’s house due to improper diet and other undisclosed reasons.



Mary’s mother backs daughter



After Mary levelled the allegations against her former boss, her mother backed her claims.



Not only did she defend her daughter, but also joined in making further claims about the highlife artiste, a development many have frowned upon.



Mary’s mother asserted that following her daughter’s dismissal, she returned from the artiste’s residence with an unidentified illness that led to her falling into a coma, among others.



“When my daughter left my place, she was totally healthy, but when she came back from his house, she had a serious sickness that no one knew about. She even fell into a coma. We had to take her to a clinic but the doctors there couldn’t do anything about it. So we had to refer her to Tetteh Quarshie,” she stated in an earlier interview with Der Mad King.



