Kuami Eugene’s hairstyle for day two of VGMA23 causes stir

Entertainment of Sunday, 8 May 2022

Source: zionfelix.net

After getting a lot of attention on Twitter and other social media platforms for apparently dressing like a ninja on the first day of the 2022 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, Kuami Eugene appears to be back in the trends for his fashion sense on the second and final day of the awards event.



The Lynx Entertainment signed artiste arrived on the second day of the event dressed in a classic wine-coloured suit with a white shirt to go with it.



He also had a lot of diamonds on the suit and on his hand — a move he says is in line with his upcoming album dubbed ‘Rags To Riches’.



Even though the outfit was cool according to many netizens, the hairstyle of Kuami Eugene is currently getting a lot of attention online.



Zionfelix reports that according to some netizens, Kuami Eugene’s hairstyle looks like it was partly braided or not well done.