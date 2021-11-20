Kuami Eugene picks top three songs on his EP

Entertainment of Saturday, 20 November 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Ghanaian highlife singer, Kuami Eugene, has released new extended play (EP) dubbed Afro-highlife to promote Ghanaian music.



The EP is a mixture of pure Ghanaian highlife and afrobeat which has five songs including the hit track ‘Bunker’, ‘Fire Fire’, ‘Shake’ as well as ‘Demi god’ and ‘Te Na Fie.’



Picking the best songs he likes on the EP, the highlife songwriter said he preferred ‘Fire Fire’, ‘Demi god’ and ‘Te Na Fie’.



He mentioned this on Y107.9FM’s ‘Dryve of your Lyfe’ with Kojo Manuel.

“Bunker’ is doing really good now so apart from it, I would choose ‘Fire Fire’, ‘Demi god’ and ‘Te Na Fie’ which is a proper highlife song.”



Detailing on the birth of his EP, he shared, the mix of afrobeat and highlife on the EP was purposely done to reveal his “other side” in music.



Speaking on the reactions he has received after releasing the EP, Kuami says it is amazing and wishes people will still support his music.



All the songs on the extended play were produced by Kuami Eugene with the exception of ‘Te Na Fie’ which had assistance from Richie Mensah, George Darko, and Afro Harmony Band.