You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 08 22Article 1607345

Entertainment of Monday, 22 August 2022

Disclaimer

Source: GNA

Kuami Eugene makes surprise appearance at Kweku Flick’s concert

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Kweku Flick and Kuami Eugene Kweku Flick and Kuami Eugene

Ghana’s Rockstar Kuami Eugene made a surprise appearance for Kweku Flick during his first ever mega musical show in Accra, dubbed “Experience Concert.”

The concert held at the National Theatre on Friday saw hundreds of fans trooped to the venue to witness a spectacle from the “King of Melodies”, as he is often regarded.

Kweku Flick, during his masterclass performance on stage, was joined by numerous top-profile artistes, including multiple award-winning musician Kuami Eugene, who brought energy to the stage.

They both performed their “No Sleeping” hit single as they were mobbed by music-loving fans at the forecourt of the National Theatre.

Other artistes who pulled up to support Kweku Flick during the concert include Amerado, Kweku Darlington, Kofi Jamar, Bosom P Yung, Don Elvi, Larruso, among others.

The Experience concert climaxed Kweku Flick’s “King of Melodies” Extended Play which has over three million streams across various streaming platforms.

Newsleading news icon

Charles Adu Boahen

Eurobond bookrunners: Adu Boahen's company went from zero market share to 'big boy' - Kpebu

Sportsleading sports icon

Medeama beat Hearts of Oak in GHALCA Top 6

GHALCA Top 6: Medeama cruise past Hearts of Oak with a 3-1 win

Businessleading business icon

One of the interviewees who spoke to GhanaWeb

Utility tariffs increment: Don't use strategy to retrieve money from us - Kumasi residents react

Africaleading africa news icon

Bami Kuteyi. (Image: Handout/My London)

Bami Kuteyi quit Google to teach twerking and in line to make over $100K

Opinionsleading opinion icon

Sea defence walls

Keta sea defence project: What are the socio-economic benefits after 18 years of completion?