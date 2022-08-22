Kuami Eugene makes surprise appearance at Kweku Flick’s concert

Entertainment of Monday, 22 August 2022

Source: GNA

Ghana’s Rockstar Kuami Eugene made a surprise appearance for Kweku Flick during his first ever mega musical show in Accra, dubbed “Experience Concert.”



The concert held at the National Theatre on Friday saw hundreds of fans trooped to the venue to witness a spectacle from the “King of Melodies”, as he is often regarded.



Kweku Flick, during his masterclass performance on stage, was joined by numerous top-profile artistes, including multiple award-winning musician Kuami Eugene, who brought energy to the stage.



They both performed their “No Sleeping” hit single as they were mobbed by music-loving fans at the forecourt of the National Theatre.



Other artistes who pulled up to support Kweku Flick during the concert include Amerado, Kweku Darlington, Kofi Jamar, Bosom P Yung, Don Elvi, Larruso, among others.



The Experience concert climaxed Kweku Flick’s “King of Melodies” Extended Play which has over three million streams across various streaming platforms.