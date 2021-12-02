Kuami Eugene is below my specs, Bhadext Cona jabs

Entertainment of Thursday, 2 December 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Ghanaian female artiste Bhadext Cona has renewed her industrial beef against colleague artiste Kuami Eugene.



Following her theft allegations against the multiple-award-winning artiste, the two musicians have been in the media space over who was better than the other.



Bhadext Cona during a performance, was asked whether she loves Kuami Eugene or not.



In her response, Cona felt bad and expressed disappointment in the MC for asking and having such an impossible thought.



”Kuame Eugene is not my type he’s below my spec,” she stated.



The artiste whose hit song allegedly got stolen still has a bit of emotional pain, that looks irreplaceable.



The artiste upon hearing Kuami Eugene speak ill of her on several Entertainment platforms, saying her style of music is “childish and nonsense”, has triggered the new artist to go the hard way.



The artiste who is indirectly riding on the fame of Kuami Eugene is currently on a new Christmas Banger, and asking fans to anticipate since her new single for Christmas will obviously overtake the controversial song BOLGA.



The song ‘Feelings’ is produced by Tombeatz.



Her entry and breakthrough into the industry is a blessing in disguise, following her theft brouhaha involving Kuami Eugene.