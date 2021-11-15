‘Kuami Eugene has never stolen a song before’ – Kwabena Kwabena defends

Entertainment of Monday, 15 November 2021

Kwabena Kwabena says Kuami Eugene is a creative not a thief



Reggie Rockstone has pleaded with Ghanaians to leave Kuami Eugene alone



Kuami Eugene is under fire for allegedly stealing songs from various artistes





Hi-life musician, Kwabena Kwabena, has asked Ghanaians to leave Kuami Eugene alone because he is a creative artiste.



Kwabena Kwabena has said requested what Ghanaians meant when they allege the artiste has stolen a song when he appeared on TV3 mentor as a judge.



“It is a worry; we don’t appreciate creativity. What is the meaning of ‘he has stolen a song?’ Kuami Eugene has never stolen a song before, period. Everybody should stop saying that” he reiterated.



The topic came about when Lynx Entertainment CEO, Richie, wanted to be sure Rex Omar wasn’t the original composer for his song ‘Fa Wakoma Ma Me’, and when that was established, he laughed saying Kuami Eugene is always accused of stealing songs.



Reggie Rockstone quickly chipped in pleading with Ghanaians to leave Kuami Eugene alone.



All the artistes which included Reggie Rockstone, Kwabena Kwabena, and producer Richie believe Kuami Eugene is a creative artiste and not a thief for the songs he is portrayed to have stolen, because Rex Omar was creative with his song ‘Fa Wakoma Ma Me’ when he made his version from the original composer.



Quite recently Kuami Eugene has come under fire for stealing songs and making them his own which has landed him in trouble and possible lawsuits by more than five international and Ghanaian artistes.