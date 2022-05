Entertainment of Saturday, 21 May 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Ghanaian musician and producer, Kuami Eugene is out with his first single in the year 2022.



The melodious piece of art from the Lynx Entertainment signee is titled 'Take Away'.



This track is one of the songs off his forthcoming EP dubbed 'Rags2Riches'.



Check out Kuami Eugene's latest track 'Take Away' below: