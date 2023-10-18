You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 10 18Article 1864115

Music of Wednesday, 18 October 2023

Maxwell Amoofia, Contributor

Kuami Eugene dominates Audiomack’s album chart with ‘Love and Chaos’

Top Ghanaian singer and songwriter, Kuami Eugene, is making waves with his third studio album titled ‘Love and Chaos’.

The project released on 12th October 2023, managed to become the most-streamed album on digital music store, Audiomack, in the first week of release.

‘Love and Chaos’ clinched the top spot with over 11 million streams, followed by Fancy Gadam’s album, ‘Competition’ while Medikal’s ‘Planning and Plotting’ took third place.

Nigerian artiste, Runda’s ‘Beautiful Lies’ and Darkovibes’ ‘BUTiFLY’ albums chalked fourth, and fifth positions respectively.

Kuami Eugene’s album comprises 13 tracks with notable features including Mavin Records’ Magixx, American singer Rotimi, Nigerian diva Guchi, and UK’s Backroadgee & Weezy.

The songs on the album include ‘Monica’, ‘YOLO’, ‘Best Part’, ‘No Promo’, ‘Energy’, ‘Abena’, ‘Single’, ‘Fate’, ‘Cryptocurrency’, and four other tracks.

‘Love and Chaos’ is rising steadily on all other music platforms with impressive reviews from music critics across the world.

