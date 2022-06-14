Kuami Eugene and Kidi doing well not because of their talents – Joe Mettle

Entertainment of Tuesday, 14 June 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Award-winning Gospel singer and songwriter, Joe Mettle says Lynx Entertainment artistes Kuami Eugene and Kidi are doing well in the music industry not just because they possess the best talents or are better than those who sing in the church like himself.



According to Joe Mettle, Highlife artistes like Kuami Eugene and Kidi are doing wonderful in the industry because they have a huge crew of creative men behind them with better investment.



“Imagine Kuami Eugene and Kidi were handling things themselves, do you think they will be what they are?” Joe Mettle said this in an interview with Asaase Radio Kumasi monitored by MyNewsGH.com when asked why Gospel musicians are not able to put out a huge brand.



He further stated that “they have a whole team that handles their issues because it is fully and purely business so this is somebody’s work. They wake up every day and think for them to say we have to put his here we have to put that there”.