Kuami Eugene, Adina, KiDi, others thrill crowd at Lynx @ 15 Concert

Entertainment of Sunday, 31 July 2022

Source: Ebo Sarfo, Contributor

After weeks of anticipation, the much-talked-about event at the West Hills Mall came off on Saturday, July 30. The Lynx @ 15 Experience Concert featuring all stars was fun and packed with electrifying performances.



Games and exciting family activities at daytime preceded the musical event.



Media personalities Dr. Pounds & Sheldon The Turn Up as well as DJ Texas & Mc Nana King steered affairs on the night. DJ Vyrusky, DJ Wallpaper, DJ Shiwaawa and DJ Cartoon provided great music rotation throughout the event.



The night saw up-and-coming artistes from Kasoa and all over the capital showing off their best as curtain-raiser.



Lynx Entertainment new signees; BoiJake, St. Lennon, DSL and Maya Blu were a delight to watch at the West Hills Mall.



Kwame Yogot, Malcom Nuna, Lil Win, Mr. Drew, were on stage to support and didn't disappoint with their performances.



Adina took over and performed some of her great tunes including 'Why', 'Killing Me Softly', 'Hallelujah' and 'Too Late'.



The Rockstar lived up to his name. Kuami Eugene's energetic live band delivery of every song got the crowd reacting with cheers. From 'Obiaato' to the last song; 'Abodie', there was no dulling at the concert.



Ghana's Golden Boy, KiDi, wrapped the excitement up with back-to-back bangers with the band. He 'Blessed' the crowd to 'Say Cheese', gave them 'Enjoyment' without forgetting to 'Touch It'.



The Lynx @ 15 Experience Concert was put together by Lynx Entertainment and West Hills Mall with sponsorship from itel Mobile, Tigmoo, SkyNet, powered by Fidelity Bank & TicTok and Joy Entertainment as media partner.