KooKusi releases ‘Greetings From Abroad’

Music of Friday, 10 March 2023

Source: Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh

From the voice that put 5 foot 3 on the map and made it an anthem project on the streets comes the sophomore project titled Greetings From Abroad.



KooKusi, who had a stellar rookie year in 2022, is back on all your streaming platforms with another dope body of work. Following the 7-track pattern from 5 Foot 3, Greetings From Abroad replicates a similar listening experience, with a play time of almost 20 minutes.



The story delves into themes regarding the pursuit of success in the western world, and the title takes after the iconic Ghanaian television show Greetings From Abroad, which was a buzz back in the day.



In the project, the artist ponders his new reality in another land and the seemingly invisible struggles that immigrants go through in a bid to make a better life for themselves. He hinted at all this a year ago when he dropped a freestyle touching on his greatest fear and another titled 'Nowhere Cool'.



In 2023, he partnered with RBD to release 'Nowhere Cool' as the official lead single, paving the way for announcing the release of the project Greetings From Abroad. That single left everyone waiting for his answer as to why the artist has not returned to his homeland despite everything he shared about living upstate.



The project comes together nicely, with features from the talented AratheJay, Victor Morgan, Michael Adjaloo, Li Diaw, and Muyra Hub Studio.