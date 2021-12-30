Konfidential, DSL, Wise B, AJ & Ely qualify for TV3’s Mentor X grand finale

Entertainment of Thursday, 30 December 2021

Source: Chris Koney

They came, saw and conquered! Konfidential, DSL, Wise B, AJ and Ely have qualified for the grand finale of this year’s edition of Mentor, Ghana’s leading music reality show dubbed Mentor X.



In the weekly episodes, which airs every Sunday on TV3, they put up individual brilliance and exceptionally amazing performances, receiving some awesome feedback from the judges and endless applause from the audience.



Sunday 26th December 2021 saw the end of the road for Perfect, the only lady left in this year’s competition after an outstanding performance on the night. She, unfortunately, did not get the nod from the general public to make it into the grand finale, making it an all-male finale.



According to the management of TV3, the grand finale slated for Sunday 9th January 2022 at the National Theater promises to be a night of great music and electrifying performances when the five finalists mount the stage.



Musicians confirmed to add to the excitement on the night and thrill the audience include the 2021 VGMA New Artiste of the Year, Mr. Drew, the reigning Mentor Champion, Kwaku Bany and the “Sika Aba Fie'' hitmaker, Kweku Darlington.



At stake for the ultimate winner is a brand new car, recording and management deal, promotional airtime and YouTrace music videos. The first and second runners up get a record label deal and other exciting prizes. Mentor X, discovering the next global icon!