Konadu Rawlings reveals inspiration behind dapper African look

Entertainment of Thursday, 29 September 2022

Source: www.etvghana.com

Former First Lady and Political, Women and Children Activist, Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings, has disclosed what inspired her decision to adopt the chic African look.



Witnessing the imminent death of Ghana’s textile industry, she took it upon herself to bear the touch of reviving and promoting the industry.



Recognized as a local fabric fashion in Ghana and beyond, she made it a point to represent Ghana and Africa by wearing clothes sewn from African print always.



Speaking to Eunice Tornyi on e.tv Ghana’s ‘African Women’s Voices’ show, she said, “I was asked to go have a look at Ghana Textiles Printing (GTP). I met a guy who was about two years ahead of me in (KNUST) there looking so morose. So, I asked him why he was sad and he said, well I don’t know why they brought you here because there was nothing going on.”



According to the young man she spoke to, they were not working because they had no ink, fabric or nothing they could work with. Hence,they were just there with nothing to do because the factory had collapsed.



“He said all other factories had also collapsed due to the same challenges. So, I decided to go round and I met two other ladies who took me round and explained to me what was happening and that, hardly is anyone buying fabric anyway. Also, because almost all the educated people preferred designer names over the African print, collapsing the market.”



She emphasized that these informed her decision to choose to wear African prints to help revive the textile industry.



“Now, it meant that I should own the cloth before I can wear it so, I spoke to my mum about my decision to be wearing only African prints to functions which she agreed and supported me,” she stated.