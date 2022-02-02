Kojo Yankson invited by CID over ‘Abena Korkor-Sammy Awuku’ saga - Report

Entertainment of Wednesday, 2 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Popular broadcaster, Kojo Yankson, has been invited to the Criminal Investigations department of the Ghana Police Service (CID) over some claims made by Abena Korkor during her recent relapse, Mynewsgh has reported.



Per reports, Abena Korkor who was earlier invited to the CID’s office over claims of death threats from NPP’s National Organizer, Sammy Awuku, cited Kojo Yankson as the originator of the information.



Abena Korkor in her earlier rants on social media alleged that the NPP stalwart has threatened to kill her on several occasions and this landed her in the grips of the CID.



Prior to this development, she disclosed in some WhatsApp screenshots shared on her social media pages that the invitation is as a result of a case of offensive conduct, filed against her by Mr. Sammy Awuku.



Abena was said to have reported to the CID headquarters on Tuesday February 1, 2022, but after long hours of grilling, she disclosed of not having any evidence to back her claims.



The popular socialite was allegedly pushed further until she identified Kojo Yankson as the main source of the claim.



Abena Korkor was said to have established that it was Mr. Kojo Yankson who furnished her with the information that Sammy Awuku is plotting to kill her.



She said Kojo Yankson warned her several times about how the politician is scheming to end her life.



When asked if she had any form of proof to suggest that Mr. Kojo Yankson indeed made those claims, she disclosed to police interrogators that she is unable to adduce that as well.



It was in this light that Mr. Kojo Yankson has also been reportedly invited by the Police CID and he is likely to appear before them sometime this week.