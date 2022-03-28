Kojo Jones weds wife at luxurious ceremony

Entertainment of Monday, 28 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kojo Jones holds a beach wedding



Luxury cars on display at wedding



Celebrities attend Kojo Jones’s wedding



On March 27, 2022, business mogul of Empire Domus married Rachel Osei in a luxurious beach wedding that had many A-listers in attendance.



The wedding which has since gone viral on the internet had before seen the business mogul parading 17 luxurious cars from Accra to Kumasi to engage his wife.



This act led many to believe his marriage ceremony was going to be the next big wedding in Ghana, just like the Kency2020 and Adinkra couple’s wedding.



On Sunday, March 27, 2022, Kojo Jones and his partner tied the knot in a white wedding that saw the self-acclaimed “Ghana’s Future President” don an expensive white tuxedo suit with his wife, Rachel, fitted in a beautiful white beaded dress.



While showing class and wealth, Kojo Jones on his way to his beach wedding drove in a classy black open-top car similar to a 1950 Cadillac series with one of his best men seated beside him.



Social media has since gone frenzy after the videos shared by some bloggers like GHhyper, suddenly rallied social commentators to share their thoughts on the luxurious wedding ceremony that had dollars raining on the couple at their reception.



Just like in 2020 and 2021 respectively, Kency and The Adinkra couple had one of the biggest known weddings in Ghana.



A wedding where class, wealth, celebrities, and the best artistes performed at.



Kojo Jones’s wedding was no different - from the creme de la creme of the society showing up at his wedding ceremony to share in his happiness.



