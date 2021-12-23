Kojo Antwi set for 'Lovers Celebration' to mark 30th anniversary of 24th night

Entertainment of Thursday, 23 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Music Maestro, Kojo Antwi, will, for the 30th time in his glittering career, thrill his fans to melodious tunes of his timeless love songs on the eve of Christmas tomorrow.



The legend has since 1991 made 24th December the most iconic music night on the Ghanaian calendar, and the 24th night has grown in stature that, it has become synonymous with the man who weaves words to touch the emotions of lovers.



This year will not be different, and as was the case in previous years, Mr Music Man has announced an impressive list of artistes who will entertain his fans before he mounts the stage and dish out loads of his popular tracks.



Among those lined up include melodious songstress, Afia, Fameye and South African Sonti. Globally renowned keyboardist, Kwame Yeboah, has been a regular feature of Kojo's shows, and he is billed on the night.



Kojo Antwi himself is looking forward to the night, as he announced it on his Facebook page.



"Ready to mark 30 years of melodramatic performances; exciting live shows on 24th night," he wrote.



"Celebrating the first performer to make a date on the national calendar with beautiful people and lovers of iconic love songs. Come and let's share beautiful, unforgettable moments like never before," the Maestro added.



Indeed a night with the multiple award winner is always exciting and unforgettable.



Two unique features of Kojo Antwi's 24th Night are his breathtaking entries, and how he makes the entire concert interactive by allowing the audience to select the songs they want.



The 30-year old 24th Night Shows has moved from different venues; the National Theatre, the Accra International Conference, Kempinski Hotel, under the moonlight at the Accra Mall, Labafi Beach Hotel and even on the Oxford Street in Osu to a free audience



This year, the show moves to the newly built De Icon Event Centre at East Legon in Accra.