Kojo Antwi returns to London after 20 years

Music of Wednesday, 20 July 2022

Source: Doreen Avio, Contributor

For the first time in 20 years, one of Ghana’s finest artistes, Kojo Antwi, is set to thrill fans and patrons in London, United Kingdom.



Kojo Antwi’s last event was done at the Brixton Academy alongside Daddy Lumba in 2004.



Since then, many have requested to see the music man. The 'Music Maestro' returns to the UK this year - a great opportunity for fans and lovers of his music to see and watch him perform.



Kojo Antwi who is known to have thrilled patrons and fans at his 24th December event is set to be in London for a show dubbed 'Kojo Antwi Live in Concert' at the Dominion Centre on July 30th.



Speaking about the concert, the Maestro who expressed excitement about seeing friends, fans, families and loved ones in London assured them that he will be in London for the concert.



“Hello to all my friends, fans and family in the UK, I'm coming back to London, I will see you on Saturday 30th of July at the Dominion Center as I mount the stage with my band to share with you all those beautiful moments. It’s going to be a night of classic love songs and I m so excited. It’s going to be a marathon of love songs," he said.



According to organizers of the concert, Desire UK and Davison Band, they took their time to listen to Ghanaians in the UK who have expressed the wish of seeing Kojo Antwi.



They have expressed excitement about seeing a lot of Ghanaian artistes coming to the UK and also giving them the experience of enjoying Ghanaian music, hence it was a great opportunity to bring Kojo Antwi.



They added they are looking forward to giving Ghanaians and people from the diaspora a great experience of good Ghanaian music.



