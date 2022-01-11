Kojo Antwi parts ways with his manager of 11 years

Entertainment of Tuesday, 11 January 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

Ghana’s highlife legend, Kojo Antwi, has parted ways with his manager after working with him for 11 years.



The “Amerika” hitmaker reportedly ended the 11-year working relationship in May last year. It is not known why he is now making it public.



Announcing the break up in a Facebook post, the Manager for the music maestro, Mr. Ransford Antwi said his artiste, Kojo Antwi, through a WhatsApp message in May 2021 confirmed his wish to go in a different direction.



He, however, added that Kojo Antwi expressed his gratitude to him for being his manager for the past 11 years.



“After 11 years of association with his music acts, I wish to inform friends, fans, and partners that I no longer represent the management of musician, Mr. Kojo Antwi, a role I have served with zeal and commitment since the Maestro approached me to manage him in May 2010, after seven years of friendship,” Mr. Ransford Antwi posted on Facebook.



Read his full Facebook post below:



After 11 years of association with his music acts, I wish to inform friends, fans, and partners that I no longer represent the management of musician, Mr. Kojo Antwi, a role I have served with zeal and commitment since the Maestro approached me to manage him in May, 2010, after seven years of friendship.



Kojo Antwi, through a WhatsApp message to me in May, 2021 confirmed his wish to go in a different direction, and that notwithstanding expressed his gratitude to me and my family for all we have done for him and his music career. I have duly acknowledged his gesture and wished him well in all his future endeavors.



I am most grateful for the opportunity to manage one of Africa’s best musical acts of the century. I thank the almighty for the strength and resources to effectively mitigate challenges in achieving the resurgence of brand Kojo Antwi, his music and other strategic investments to ensure he was financially well-positioned.



I wish to extend my sincerest gratitude to friends, partners, and businesses who showed immense love and support to me and the Kojo Antwi brand during the period. I thank the entire Freedom Family team for their support.



Arts and Entertainment continue to be my great passion, hence my vast investment into the sector over the years. I will continue to help develop local talents and entertainment infrastructure, especially in the Bono regions.



Thank you.



Mr. Ransford Antwi.