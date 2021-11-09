Kojo Antwi honoured with ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’

Entertainment of Tuesday, 9 November 2021

Source: 3news.com

Africa’s ace musician Kojo Antwi has been honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Ghana Event Industry Conference (GEIC) in Accra.



The ‘Mr. Music Man’ was given the prestigious award at the just ended 3rd edition of the 2021 Ghana Event Industry Conference (GEIC) Gala and Awards night held at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra.



The prestigious award was in recognition of his dedication and commitment in building music events and the industry as well as being a highly respected advocate for best practices in the creative arts and tourism sector on the African continent and the globe.



Kojo also took the opportunity to entertain the audience with a splendid performance of some of his numerous love and life changing songs.



The Maestro told a section of the media that he was honoured by the award.



Kojo Antwi expressed gratitude to his family, his management, the organizers of the award and cherished clients and admirers for always patronizing them.