Kojo Antwi eulogizes late Lilian Blankson

Africa’s music legend Kojo Antwi has eulogized Lilian Blankson, a BET Alumna of Ghanaian descent who died barely a week after the BET Awards 2021 edition was held.



The Maestro said the late Blankson “brought African Music to the BET and made the African Music we make highly graded and recognized”.



Lilian’s death on Sunday, July 4 comes as a surprise to many entertainers in Africa.



Until her demise, the former BET Director was a major plug to Ghana’s representation to the BET Awards and to a larger extent, instrumental in creating Africa’s category.



There have been tributes pouring in from Sarkodie, Edem, Wondaboy, Lydia Forson, Margaret Akullo, and many more.



Her last tweet on Twitter reads: “Sometimes you have to eat your words, chew your ego, swallow your pride and accept that you are wrong…. It’s not about giving up – It’s called growing up.”



Lilian N. Blankson, aged 46, was also the CEO of LNB Entertainment, an author and content creator.



Reacting to the sudden demise on his Facebook page, Kojo Antwi said “a true friend is never truly gone”.



Read the full Facebook post below:



Their spirit lives on in the memories of those who appreciate and honor them.



Friends are the family we choose”, a saying Lilian Blankson brought to reality when our relationship progressed from friends to family. The realization of you not being here is a deep gut to my heart.



Dear Sister, honoring your death is truly about honoring your remarkable life and your influence on my life.



The greatest lyricist to ever walk this earth” you called me and in my journey as a musician, you, amongst most, deserve an honorable mention for your massive contributions and directions. You brought African Music to the BET and made the African Music we make highly graded and recognized.



You opened a whole new chapter for us, for Africa. Without your contribution, efforts, and involvement with the BET, a lot of the great developments and recognitions today may not have happened.



You made all this possible as the remarkable woman you are.



Rest In Peace my dear friend Lilian Blankson. ????



