Kofi Sarpong praises Lord Kenya for staying true to God

Recently, legendary Ghanaian rapper and now pastor, Abraham Philip Akpor Kojo Kenya popularly known as Lord Kenya was in the news after a photo of him looking great went viral on the internet. Netizens who saw the picture thanked God for bringing about a positive transformation in the life of the former rapper.
It is against this background that gospel singer, Kofi Sarpong has sung the praises of Lord Kenya. The ‘Oko Mame’ singer lauded Lord Kenya for staying committed and true to his calling from God.
“Jesus Christ and the Holy Spirit met Saul at Damascus; Lord Kenya met his God at his own Damascus so everyone’s time will come at the appointed time. Well done brother for not allowing anything to pull you back away from God,” Kofi Sarpong said.
Years after announcing that he has quit the secular world and that he is a born-again Christian, Lord Kenya, in 2018, announced that God has called him into priesthood.
According to the rap heavyweight, in a dream, God revealed to him that he would become the head pastor of a church called Jesus Power Church.
“I have been a born-again Christian for four years now. I had a revelation in my third year that by my fifth anniversary in the Lord, I would be head pastor of a church. I’m waiting on the Lord to fulfil his promise to me,” Lord Kenya narrated.
Lord Kenya confessed to using drugs and engaging in some other activities that did not glorify. This was after he became a born-again Christian.
