Kofi Nti cautions Ghanaian artistes to stop singing like Nigerians

Entertainment of Monday, 7 February 2022

Kofi Nti appreciates Wiyaala, Sherifa Gunu



Highlife artiste, Kofi Nti has expressed his confusion with the kind of songs some Ghanaian artistes are producing nowadays.



According to the highlife artiste in an interview with Graphic Showbiz, he finds it difficult to differentiate between Ghanaian and Nigerian songs these days because they all have the same rhythm and sound.



“I listen to the radio and I sometimes wonder which artiste is singing because the young Ghanaian musicians are sounding so much like the Nigerians.



“It is now difficult to tell whether it is a Nigerian or a Ghanaian singing. We better put a stop to it because it is not helping,” he told Graphic Showbiz recently. He furthered his stance by saying the real authentic Ghanaian music seems to be forgotten lately.



Meanwhile, the ‘Rakia’ crooner listed himself and other artistes to be doing the real Ghanaian songs and has asked Ghanaians to appreciate the works of Wiyaala, King Ayisoba, Sherifa Gunu among others for being authentic.



“Look at the days of Daddy Lumba, Obrafour, Amakye Dede, Lord Kenya, Kojo Antwi, Ofori Amponsah, Kwabena Kwabena and myself. You could clearly tell that this is Ghanaian music but what do we see now?



“We can’t even boast of our own music and are rather copying the Nigerians. The likes of Wiyaala, King Ayisoba, Sherifa Gunu, Atongo, Worlasi should be appreciated for their works but unfortunately, we don’t really appreciate such musicians in Ghana,” he said.