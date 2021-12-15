Kofi Kinaata trends on Twitter after announcing release of 'wo pre'

Entertainment of Wednesday, 15 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Musician Kofi Kinaata made it into the trends on Twitter late Tuesday evening, after he announced details around the release of his latest single, "wo pre."



As at Wednesday, December 15, 2021, the musician whose real name is Martin King Arthur, had hit the top of the trends list thanks to the hashtag #wopre.



He announced that he will release the track today at midday across all platforms.



"Kofi Kinaata - Wo Pre (Prod. By WillisBeatz) New Tune drops tomorrow at 12:00noon on all Platforms," he captioned a bright artwork showing him wearing dark glasses with "wo" and "pre" written on wither side of the glasses.



Kofi Kinaata, is a songwriter known for popularizing his hometown of Takoradi is noted for his Fante rap and freestyle thereby earning him the title, Fante Rap God.



Aside his rap prowess, he has made successful forrays into the highlife genre. He won a number of awards at the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards that took place earlier this year.



