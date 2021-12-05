Kofi Kinaata thrills fans with rib-cracking jokes at 'Made In Taadi'

Entertainment of Sunday, 5 December 2021

Ghanaian singer, Martin King Arthur popularly known as Kofi Kinaata, doubled the fan at his recently held 'Made In Taadi' Corporate Highlife Show in Accra.



The award-winning Fante rapper is best known for his songwriting skills, which has earned him several awards.



On Saturday, December 4, fans who made it to the +233 Jazz & Grill could not help but laugh their hearts out when Kofi Kinaata grabbed the mic to crack jokes.



The night of music witnessed performances from celebrated artistes including Akwaboah, Cina Soul, AB Crenstil among others.



The show ended with a standup comedy from the man of the night, Kinaata.



