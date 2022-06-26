Kofi Kinaata’s songs are the biggest hits I have produced so far in my career – Dr Ray Beat

Entertainment of Sunday, 26 June 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

2016 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) nominee for Producer of the Year, Dr Ray Beat, has disclosed that the songs he produced for Highlife musician, Kofi Kinaata are his biggest hits so far.



He told Amansan Krakye “Since I separated to work as a solo music producer the songs which are my biggest that I’ve done so far are Kofi Kinaata’s songs Oh Azaay and Play also known as more mbeledze.



“These two songs are those that I would consider as my biggest hits so far and wherever I go people know me as Dr Ray on the beat because of Kofi Kinaata so that’s where they know me from,” he continued.



According to the sound engineer and record producer who used to work with Cash Two as a group, one of his all-time hit songs is Adane Best’s ‘Dzata Bi’ which they did together.



“I would say that my hit songs which is one of my biggest that I have produced would be when I was working with my former partner cash two,” he said on the Kastle Entertainment Show.



“That would be a song we both produced for the legendary Adane Best which is Gyata bi and I hope you’ve heard that song before which had massive airplay all over the country,” he ended on Kastle FM in Cape Coast monitored by MyNewsGh.com