Kofi Kinaata reacts to Black Stars call-up

Ghana announces 27-man squad for Nigeria games



Black Stars clash with Super Eagles for World Cup play-off



Reactions as squad for Nigeria game is released



Popular Ghanaian musician and songwriter from Takoradi, Martin King Arthur, popularly known as 'Kofi Kinaata' has reacted to Ghana's 27-man team for the 2022 World Cup play-off against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.



In a post by the artiste on his official Twitter account, he shared a poster that had a list of players to compete in the game with a clinched hand and a ‘cool man’ emoji.



On March 22, 2022, Black Stars coach, Otto Addo, announced a 27-man team for the 2022 World Cup play-off.



The squad unsurprisingly has usual suspects Thomas Partey, Daniel Amartey, Alexander Djiku, Daniel Kofi Kyereh.



Despite widespread rumours of local representation in the team, only Hearts of Oak's Dennis Korsah made the squad.



The team has four goalkeepers, nine defenders, six midfielders, four wingers, and four strikers. There are also some new faces with Dennis Odoi and Felix Afena-Gyan leading pack.



Meanwhile, Ghanaians on social media have complained about Crystal Palace forward, Jordan Ayew's call-up to the Black Stars for the World Cup playoff.



Many cannot comprehend why the striker has been included in the 27-man squad announced on March 22, 2022, despite testing positive for COVID-19 a few days ago. Others also argue that the player is not in good shape and therefore does not merit a call-up



Check Kofi Kinaata's reaction below:



