Kofi Kinaata is a conscious musician – Seth Diamond

Entertainment of Thursday, 21 October 2021

Source: yfmghana.com

Urban gospel music artiste, Seth Diamond has stated his reason for featuring Kofi Kinaata on his just-released album titled ‘Take Over’, which says "every living thing that has breath should worship God."



Sharing why he chose the Taadi-based musical act for his project, Seth Diamond disclosed, “Kofi Kinaata does conscious music and he always tells a story from where he is from and where God is taking him.”



Speaking to Y97.9FM’s Macall Mensah on Y Entertainment Podium show, the musician described Kofi Kinaata’s songs as some of the best Fante tunes one will ever come across in the country.



Adding that the artiste’s humility, cool and collected nature are some of his strong suits.



According to Seth Diamond life has not been easy for him and same with Kofi Kinaata. “He knows what he is about and we kind of relate because life has not been easy for me either. I know where I am coming from and where God is taking me.”



Kofi Kinaata is loved by almost all age gaps and the only Ghanaian musician who has won the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), Songwriter of the Year Award, four consecutive times.



Listeners love a good show but enjoy an artiste who focuses on them more than himself, which is something that Kinaata has perfected.



He concluded by saying, “our main calling as Christians is to spread the word of God. We should go out and bring people and I believe Kofi Kinaata can help me do that.”



The ‘Take Over’ album which took Seth 5 years is an 8 track album that also features Selina Boateng.



His drive and inspiration come from God and real-life experiences. And his primary goal is to lead and draw souls to God and help liberate the broken-hearted through his music.