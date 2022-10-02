You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 10 02Article 1634462

Kofi Kinaata crowned music man of the year at 2022 EMY Africa Award

Prolific Ghanaian songwriter, Martin King Arthur, popularly known as Kofi Kinaata, has been adjudged as the Man of the Year in music at the just-ended Exclusive Men of the Year (EMY) Africa Awards.

The ceremony, which took place on Saturday, October 1, 2022, recognized and celebrated illustrious gentlemen and women making positive impacts across local industry, community, culture and public service.

Other distinguished entertainment personalities who won on the night include actor Adjetey Annan and music producer Richie Mensah.

Check out full list of winners below:

Man of The Year (Health) – Dr. Elikem Tamakloe

Man of The Year (Agriculture) – Alhaji Mashud Mohammed

Man of The Year (Technology) – Andrew Takyi-Appiah

Man of The Year (Sports) – Benjamin Azamati

Humanitarian Award – Alex Dadey

Discovery of the Year Award – Free The Youth (FTY)

Guardian Guard Award – Lanre Olusola

Lifetime Achievement Award – Joe Lartey

Designer of the Year – Ezekiel Yartel

Young Achiever (Female) – Audrey Maame Esi Swatson

Settler Award – Amaar Deep S. Hari

Man of Courage Award – Nii Quaye Brown

Creative Arts and Support Award – Tony Tometey

Actor of the Year – Adjetey Annan

Media Excellence Award – Ayo Animashaun

Group of the Year – Rotary Club

Man of the Year (Music) – Kofi Kinaata

Brand of the Year – Caveman Watch

Young Achiever (Male) Award – Richie Mensah

Continental Film Icon Award – Richard Mofe Damijo

Continental Music Icon Award – Michael C. Ajereh (Don Jazzy)

Man of Style – Trevor Sturrman

Green Corporate Star Award – Coliba Ghana

Magnate of The Year – Kwame Ofosu Bamfo

Man of the Year (Africa)- Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina

Woman of the Year – Professor Elsie Effah Kaufmann

Man of the Year – Ibrahim Mahama