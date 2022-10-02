Kofi Kinaata crowned music man of the year at 2022 EMY Africa Award

Entertainment of Sunday, 2 October 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Prolific Ghanaian songwriter, Martin King Arthur, popularly known as Kofi Kinaata, has been adjudged as the Man of the Year in music at the just-ended Exclusive Men of the Year (EMY) Africa Awards.
The ceremony, which took place on Saturday, October 1, 2022, recognized and celebrated illustrious gentlemen and women making positive impacts across local industry, community, culture and public service.
Other distinguished entertainment personalities who won on the night include actor Adjetey Annan and music producer Richie Mensah.
Check out full list of winners below:
Man of The Year (Health) – Dr. Elikem Tamakloe
Man of The Year (Agriculture) – Alhaji Mashud Mohammed
Man of The Year (Technology) – Andrew Takyi-Appiah
Man of The Year (Sports) – Benjamin Azamati
Humanitarian Award – Alex Dadey
Discovery of the Year Award – Free The Youth (FTY)
Guardian Guard Award – Lanre Olusola
Lifetime Achievement Award – Joe Lartey
Designer of the Year – Ezekiel Yartel
Young Achiever (Female) – Audrey Maame Esi Swatson
Settler Award – Amaar Deep S. Hari
Man of Courage Award – Nii Quaye Brown
Creative Arts and Support Award – Tony Tometey
Actor of the Year – Adjetey Annan
Media Excellence Award – Ayo Animashaun
Group of the Year – Rotary Club
Man of the Year (Music) – Kofi Kinaata
Brand of the Year – Caveman Watch
Young Achiever (Male) Award – Richie Mensah
Continental Film Icon Award – Richard Mofe Damijo
Continental Music Icon Award – Michael C. Ajereh (Don Jazzy)
Man of Style – Trevor Sturrman
Green Corporate Star Award – Coliba Ghana
Magnate of The Year – Kwame Ofosu Bamfo
Man of the Year (Africa)- Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina
Woman of the Year – Professor Elsie Effah Kaufmann
Man of the Year – Ibrahim Mahama