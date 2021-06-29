Kofi Jamar and Gyakie didn’t learn from their unsung defeat – Teflon Flexx

Entertainment of Tuesday, 29 June 2021

Source: museafrica.com

Ghanaian singer Teflon Flexx has advised his colleagues not to depend on only their fans to win the VGMA.



In an IG live conversation on Muse Africa, Teflon revealed some people did not get awards they deserved because they left it to only their fans to vote.



“Probably Medikal did not win Artist of the year like I wanted because his fans didn’t vote enough. Look at my brother Kofi Jamar, he got 7 nominations but won none.



I feel he and his team didn’t learn from the unsung defeat last year. They shouldn’t have solely relied on the fans for votes as most of them vote in their heart but not through the text message,” he said.



“You need to gather your family and friends and put in some effort to actually vote in order to win the award”.



Teflon Flexx is currently promoting his sophomore EP, Love From The East with Lazy man featuring Kelvyn Boy being the lead single.



Also, featured on the EP is singer Fameye, who features on ‘Why’.