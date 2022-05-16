Kofi Chon features in 'Asem Mpenipa' TV series

Television of Monday, 16 May 2022

Source: Bertha Asabea Addo, Contributor

Many dreams wouldn't be shattered and talent wouldn't be buried under the grave if people were given the platform to showcase their God-given talent.



Many youths will love to fulfil their long heart desires of becoming superstars but "it's easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle" than for one to go past the "industrial gatekeepers"



Jacob Zumah, popularly known as Kofi Chon is a comedian who has featured in countless Kumawood TV series such as "Shoe Shine" and has done lots of comedy which are on various social media platforms but no one cast him for movie roles until Zion Train Production.



Zion Train Production saw the potential in him and gave him bigger platforms, they cast him in most of their popular TV series such as Yantah, Odasanii, and their current one, 'Asem Mpenipa'.



'Asem Mpenipa' TV series will be aired on Despite Media's UTV.