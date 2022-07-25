Kofi Adomah's wife 'orders' him on live TV to stop explaining the cheating brouhaha

Entertainment of Monday, 25 July 2022

Wife of ace journalist and founder of Kofi TV, Miracle Adomah, has asked her husband, Kofi Adomah, to quit explaining and responding to allegations that she is not his first wife.



If readers will recall, GhanaWeb reported a repentant Kofi Adomah confessing to how he cheated on his first wife, Miracle Adomah, regardless of the support and genuine love she had shown him over the years.



His confession sparked mixed reactions from netizens.



Many praised Miracle for her support and urged other women to emulate her. However, some expressed doubts about the confession.



Popular among such people is Afia Schwarzenegger. According to her, Miracle Adomah is not the first wife of Kofi Adom, but the second wife.



In an attempt to respond to the allegations in a Facebook live on his channel, Kofi TV, Kofi Adomah was stopped by his wife from refuting the allegations levelled against them.



According to Miracle Adomah, he does not need to explain because she is not perturbed about the claims and rumours out there.



“Mr. Adomah, I don’t like what you are doing. Kindly stop. Baby please stop what you are doing. Stop what you are saying. People will believe what they want to believe. I am not complaining. Baby, I am not complaining and worried, so please stop it,” Miracle Adomah called into the live session to stop Kofi Adomah from explaining.



Miracle believes such conversations if encouraged, would have detrimental effects on their children.



She said, “stop explaining, stop it! Stop it! Baby please, kindly end it. Let everybody say whatever they want to say. Please don’t say anything again for the sake of our children.”







