‘Kofi Adomah's wife is a crazy woman, she eats violence’ - Tornado warns Afia Schwarzenegger

Entertainment of Thursday, 28 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nana Tornado has warned Afia Schwarzenegger, to be careful of Kofi Adomah’s wife, Miracle, because she is a crazy woman who outmatches her.



According to the controversial socialite, Kofi Adomah’s wife was brought up in a good home which explains why she is keeping her cool after Afia insulted her husband.



“Miracle is a crazy woman but because of how she was raised and brought up which is why she isn't reacting. When we talk of violence, Miracle eats violence.



“Herh, Afia don't try. Kofi Adomah’s wife, Miracle, isn't your classmate. She is laughing at you. Afia if you want to know about Miracle you need to ask about her well. She is the only daughter of her parents. This isn't to brag,” he said.



Probing to know how the genesis of Kofi Adomah's rift with the mother of three came about, Tornado noted that Miracle mentioned it all started when Kofi Adomah attended Mzbel’s father's funeral.



"I asked her what was going on with them and Afia Schwarzenegger because she was insulting her husband. She then said it was for no reason but because her husband went to Mzbel's father’s funeral,” he added.



Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Click here to nominate.



ADA/BOG