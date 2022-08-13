Kofi Adomah's attack wasn't made up, he is fine but traumatized - Nana Yaa Brefo

Entertainment of Saturday, 13 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Radio presenter, Kofi Adomah is recovering from his wounds and is currently in a better condition, this is according to his colleague, Nana Yaa Brefo.



It would be recalled that the broadcaster was attacked by some unknown men with sharp objects that left him with injuries all over his upper body.



Giving an account of his current health condition, Nana Yaa, a close confidante of the presenter, said he is traumatized.



"Kofi is very fine, he is doing well but what do you expect? Certainly, the wounds are healing but the trauma is there, It will still be there for the rest of his life...but he is fine. Those that made a joke out of it, pray you never experience the same.



"I don't see why someone will wake up and pretend something had happened when there is no case," she disclosed in a Facebook live session.



Also sharing a similar experience that has left her traumatized to date she said: "I have been attacked at gunpoint and any time I get to that spot I panic a bit. Now I don't use the same lane where they pull the gun on me."







OPD/KPE