Kofi Adomah is faking injury to gain public sympathy - Afia Schwarzenegger

Entertainment of Thursday, 18 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Actress Afia Schwarzenegger has once again launched an attack on radio presenter Kofi Adomah.



According to her, Kofi Adomah is allegedly faking an attack and also claiming to be severely injured just to gain sympathy from Ghanaians.



As earlier reported, the radio presenter was attacked by some armed men on a motorbike, inflicting wounds on his body with a sharp object.



He was transferred to a hospital for medical treatment.



But reacting to the latest image of the presenter wearing a cervical collar and wrapped in a bandage on a hospital bed, Afia teased that he was faking ill health.



The actress, in a series of social media posts, targeted the radio presenter and declared war against him.



Also in her commentary, she cites him for bleaching his skin, earning him the nickname, Kofi Michael Jackson.



"When you take a look at Michael Jackson's (Kofi Adomah) hand, you will see the same injury on his head, but you can tell from the recent picture released for "sympathy vote" that the mark on his head has mysteriously vanished. Wonders Kofi Michael Jackson," she said.



Check out the video below:











