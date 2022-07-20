Kofi Adomah cries as wife storms Angel FM to surprise him on his birthday

Entertainment of Wednesday, 20 July 2022

Source: zionfelix.net

Award-winning Ghanaian journalist, Kofi Adomah ‘Nwanwani’ could not hold back his tears after his adorable wife, Miracle Adomah, stormed the studios of Angel FM Accra, Wednesday, to surprise him on the occasion of his birthday.



The popular broadcaster's wife in her little way of making the day special and memorable decided to pay him an unannounced visit at work.



The Kofi TV CEO in some videos which have surfaced online was seen crying like a little baby after he saw his wife in the studio.



Many did not understand why he would cry but when he finally spoke and gave details about his journey with his wife, it was pretty obvious that he could have even cried more.



In attendance was Kofi Adoma's father-in-law who advised him to remain thankful to God for His mercies.



"Remember where you were and when you do, give thanks to God. While you do these, be hopeful that this is the beginning; God will do more for you. May God be with you," the in-law said.



Watch the video below.



