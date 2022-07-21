Kofi Adomah celebrates wife on live radio for dealing with his serial infidelity

Entertainment of Thursday, 21 July 2022

Kofi claims his wife's father took care of him



Miracle stayed with me through it all, Kofi says



I cheated again when I went to the UK, Kofi discloses



Ghanaian media personality, Kofi Adomah, marked his birthday on July 20, 2022, by celebrating his wife on air and recounting how their relationship started in his in-law's house.



The radio presenter confessed on his Anopa Bosuo programme that he had put his wife through so many painful predicaments, yet, in all, she never gave up on him.



Recalling how their story started 19 years ago, the media personality disclosed that he met his wife's father while navigating his way through life as a young man in Drobo.



He added that his wife's father took care of him, and in the process, he met his wife, Miracle.



While living with his benefactor under the same roof, Kofi said he mistakenly impregnated his wife, a situation that angered her father, who refused to give them his blessings.



"So I was advised to find a way to do something traditionally. So I spoke to her grandparents, and they said it was the right thing because no matter what, one day, my child will come looking for his father (me)."



The Kofi TV CEO also added that after causing Miracle's father pain, his in-law went head to get him a job in Accra, during which time he impregnated another lady whiles working at Hot FM.



"I was working at Hot FM when another lady came my way. I impregnated her too. Then I told Miracle (his wife) since I was building a life in Accra with her help. She said it's not your fault.



"It's my father who won't allow us to get married. So she gave me money to go and perform introductory rites for this other woman in Ho," he added.



Making matters worse, Kofi said he took his wife's money to rent an apartment for a lady he was having an affair with and, again, travelled to the UK to impregnate another woman.



"I also took money from her to live with another woman in the room she paid for. Then, she went to see an estate company who contacted me (I was at Adom FM)," he added, stating that he protested that his salary could not cater for buying a house.



"They said the woman who directed us here has already paid half of the cost of the house for you to complete. I went to the UK. Impregnated someone else and had another child. In all that, she was still with me," he narrated.



