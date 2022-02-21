Kofi Adoma on why he hid his wife’s face on Val’s Day

Entertainment of Monday, 21 February 2022

Popular Ghanaian television presenter, Kofi Adoma, has disclosed that he hid his wife’s face from the public to protect her from danger.



On Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2022, Kofi Adoma shared a photo of himself and his wife. Although Kofi Adoma's face could be seen in the photograph, the narrative was not the same for the wife - a situation which triggered several comments from fans with some asking why he decided to not show the face of the wife despite being married for 16 years.



Responding to the comments, Kofi disclosed that his life is currently under threat and as such, he wouldn’t want to drag his wife into such an unfortunate situation by revealing her identity on social media.



Kofi Adoma said he wished he could flaunt his beautiful wife, however, it isn’t the wisest thing to do in his current circumstance.



He added that the CID has currently taken charge of the series of threats to his life.



“I know my fans want to see the Face of Mrs Miracle Adoma.Yes she is very beautiful. I have not posted her face because of security reason. The threats on my life are many and the CID is investigating but till all is cool, allow me to keep her safe. God bless you,” he said.



