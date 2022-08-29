Kofi Adjorlolo wows the crowd with his Agbadza dance moves at his cousin's funeral

Entertainment of Monday, 29 August 2022

Veteran Ghanaian actor, Kofi Adjorlolo, has proven that he isn't a man with just a talent but of many when he was spotted dancing agbadza at a funeral.



In a video shared by the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) on August 29, 2022, he was spotted bending his back in and out to the beats of the drums played at the funeral he attended of his late cousin.



The actor tied his mourning clothes around his waist, putting on a serious face while he tapped his left and right legs on the floor.



His dance got sympathizers to hype him up in the twenty-two-second video by the media house.



This video comes shortly after Kofi Adjorlolo shut down rumours asserting that he was going to marry Elsie Avemegah, the mother of dancehall musician, Shatta Wale.



Speaking in an interview with Accra FM, the 66-year-old actor noted that he never mentioned anywhere that he was going to marry the self-acclaimed ‘Dancehall King's mother, as widely reported by online news portals in Ghana.



“There is no truth to the rumours circulating that I am about to marry Shatta Wale’s mother. I’m wondering if it's a promo these bloggers are running or if they are in it to make money. I don't know,” he said.



Tackling the news about his marriage with Shatta’s mother, the veteran actor questioned why bloggers would drag an older woman’s name into the limelight for bad publicity.







