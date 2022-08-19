Kofi Adjorlolo called out for once again denying his affair with Shatta Wale's mum

Entertainment of Friday, 19 August 2022

A Ghanaian publicist, Reagan Mends has threatened to sue veteran actor, Kofi Adjololo who has denied giving consent to the publication of his love affair and plans of marrying Elsie Evelyn Avemegah, the mother of dancehall singer, Shatta Wale.



Kofi Adjorlolo in a recent interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM maintained that he never instructed Reagan, the publicist of Shatta's mum to go public with his purported marriage plans.



According to the actor, the story was fabricated.



Reagan who states that actor's statement put his reputation in a bad light has announced that he will seek legal counsel all in a bid to sue Kofi Adjorlolo.



Tagging the actor as a lair, Reagan explained why he had still not exposed the actor who is shared a different narration on the story.



Read his statement below:



Kofi Adjorlolo Lied!!!



My attention has been drawn to an interview legendary actor, Kofi Adjorlolo granted Accra FM where he labelled me(Reagan Mends), a liar for publishing his supposed marriage with Madam Elsie Avemegah aka Shatta Mama, the mother of legendary dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale on https://www.hotfmghana.com



In the interview, Kofi Adjorlolo stated flatly that it's never true he told me to publish the news - neither did he have any amorous relationship with Shatta Mama.



I will melancholically urge the general public, specifically, the showbiz fraternity to disregard Kofi Adjorlolo's divulgence with the contempt it deserves.



Per my relationship(Publicist) with Shatta Mama, I can confidently say, Kofi Adjorlolo dated Shatta Mama and they together beseeched me to publish the news about their marriage.



As the then executive Producer of award-winning entertainment talk show, 'Hot and Classic Showbiz Review 'on Hot 93.9FM, I honoured Kofi Adjorlolo on the Show when he celebrated his 30 Years of Service in Showbiz in 2015.



While reading the Citation, Kofi Adjorlolo, shedding tears on live radio established that it was the first time he had been honoured like that on radio.

My motive behind the aforementioned is to Scathingly babble the kind of congenial relationship I have with Kofi Adjorlolo and Shatta Wale's mother.

I'm extremely flabbergasted and wholly skeptical that a legendary-veteran actor like Kofi Adjorlolo could peddle such an opprobrious and grossly libellous falsehood against me.



Ever since I became an entertainment journalist in 2014, I have coerced over a hundred Monster headlines.



I have already gained immense prominence as an entertainment Journalist and figure through drudgery so why would I peddle such falsehood against these persons?



For the sake of Shatta Mama, I wouldn't want to openly unmask certain facts.

But, I want to state emphatically that I may be forced to sue Kofi Adjorlolo; Yes! I would never sit aloof and watch him dip my hard-earned credibility.

Seeking legal counsel!



I bore Waa!!!!



Note: Shatta Mama has no knowledge about this piece











