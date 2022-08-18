Kofi Adjorlolo breaks silence on rumoured marriage plans with Shatta Wale’s mother

Entertainment of Thursday, 18 August 2022

Kofi Adjorlolo has shut down rumours asserting that he was going to marry Elsie Avemegah, the mother of dancehall musician, Shatta Wale.



Speaking in an interview with Accra FM, the 66-year-old actor noted that he never mentioned anywhere that he was going to marry the self-acclaimed ‘Dancehall King’s’ mother, as widely reported by online news portals in Ghana.



“There is no truth to the rumours circulating that I am about to marry Shatta Wale’s mother. I’m wondering if it's a promo these bloggers are running or if they are in it to make money. I don't know,” he said.



Tackling the news about his marriage with Shatta’s mother, the veteran actor questioned why bloggers would drag an older woman’s name into the limelight for bad publicity.



“It's very stupid for people to circulate rumours that I am marrying Shatta Wale’s mother. The woman in question is someone's mother; she is an adult. Why do you say that?



He also took time to tell bloggers to remember that he has children, although people may not know them, and all he does is want his peace.



“I have grown up children and I have women who I have children with. My children are very responsible, and they are beautiful and intelligent well-to-do children.



“I am a no-nonsense man. With this issue, I don't need any help. Why all this?” he asked.



