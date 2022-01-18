Kobina Ansah is back to sue God this March after having an emergency wedding

Movies of Tuesday, 18 January 2022

Source: Kobina Ansah

When playwright Kobina Ansah launched his Emergency Wedding campaign, it caught a lot of attention. Despite being cancelled twice, the play brought to the theatre thousands of patrons who were anxious to watch this wedding. Boy! They went home with loads of lessons!



By popular request, Kobina Ansah and his team are bringing back their classic romantic comedy, 'I Want To Sue God!' this March.



The play hinges on the plight of a young man who is dissatisfied with God after getting to know who his wife was after their wedding.



Like all Kobina Ansah's plays, I Want To Sue God carries a lot of lessons, especially for the youth who are about to enter marriages.



The unmissable "I Want To Sue God!" is happening on Saturday, March 5 and Sunday, March 6 at the National Theatre.



