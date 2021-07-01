Kobi Rana clashes with Nkonkonsa on social media

Entertainment of Thursday, 1 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

•Kobi Rana is fighting Nkonkonsa for making him a ‘prey’ to public attacks



• Kobi Rana has been attacked under Nkonkonsa’s post for suggesting that Ghanaian MPs have misplaced priorities



• Kobi Rana has vowed to reveal some ‘dirty secrets’ about Nkonkonsa



Kobi Rana has lashed out at Ghanaian blogger, Eugene Osafo Nkansah popularly known as ‘Nkonkonsa’ for subjecting him to attacks and ridicule on social media.



This comes after Nkonkonsa took a screenshot and published Kobi Rana’s post where he registered his displeasure about how parliamentarians decided to channel all their time and energy into praying against the LGBTQ instead of tackling pressing needs in the country.



Kobi Rana’s post which was captured on Nkonkonsa’s page read:

“Here are Ghana leaders praying today. They are praying against LGBT and planning to criminalize. I am sure that will stop police and military from killing citizens, get jobs for unemployed youth and solve the unbearable cost of living. Not forgetting their own corruption. Thieves praying against sex. How will somebody’s vagina, penis and asshole fix your country? YOU WILL DO ANYTHING TO SHIFT ATTENTION FROM THE PROBLEMS AND FAILURES YOU MUST FIX. The world must be rolling on the floor with laughter."



Shortly after Nkonkonsah posted Kobi Rana’s comments on his page, the filmmaker was subjected to countless attacks from social media users and some went as far as suggesting he is gay.



Seemingly irritated about Eugene’s decision to publish his post and the wild attacks associated with it, Kobi Rana decided to hit back.



Kobi Rana attacked Nkonkonsa by revealing some secrets about him.



He also wondered why Eugene never posted any of his projects but was quick to tarnish his image.



“Yo Eugene @nkonkonsa u know I don’t throw shade. I punch you straight. Have you guys ever seen him post my good works and global wins? The Ejura shootings and ‘fix the country’ are clear in my caption. But his caption is meant to make his villagers comment I am a devil who hates prayers. I don’t care about them. It’s showbiz. But I warn am finish. He will stay in his lane now. Married man licking trumu all over the place and painting others black. We know the list aside Korkor and you know it. Open your mouth and see. Next is that stupid blogger who can’t even spell one caption right".



Asides from Kobi Rana, scores of Ghanaian celebrities including Sarkodie, DBlack, Yvonne Nelson, Lydia Forson and many others have taken to social media to express their disappointment in government for sitting aloof while the country is being plagued with crises including the gruesome murder of some FixTheCountry protesters.







