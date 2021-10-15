Kobby Kyei supports Salvation Army Basic School

Entertainment of Friday, 15 October 2021

Source: Kobby Kyei News

Ghanaian sensational blogger, Kobby, intends to celebrate 4 years in the blogging firm and as part of his 4th year anniversary, his team decided to pay a courtesy visit and donate some materials to some deprived schools in the Central Region of Ghana.



Moving with his team to Salvation Army Basic School in his hometown, Agona Duakwa, they donated some materials to the school.



According to Blogger Kobby Kyei, Salvation Army Church happens to be one of the Churches in the country that raised him, thus he will do everything possible in his capacity to assist their school in terms of needs.



The team shared some materials that aid the school children in their academic work. Items like books, pens, and others.







In an interview with blogger Kobby Kyei and Mrs. Lydia Frempomaa who happens to be the headteacher of the school revealed that the school is in a deprived state and thus they are calling on the general public to come to their aid.



She admitted that the school is in need of desks to solve the problem of four kids per desk instead of 2 kids per desk.



She further added they are in desperate need of a library for the school, to assist the grammar composition of school children.



The future of the kids in the various schools in Ghana should be considered as truly paramount. These young ones need a good atmosphere to learn for their future and thus, they should be assisted as such.



Salvation Army, Agona Duakwa is therefore calling on non-governmental organizations, individuals, and the government to come to their aid.